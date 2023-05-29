IN PHOTOS: A glimpse of Medellin, Cebu’s ‘underwater treasures’

CEBU, Philippines–An underwater photographer and dive instructor has given us a peek of the “underwater treasures” of Medellin in Cebu.

Fra-and Quimpo, an awarded photographer from Cagayan de Oro City, was in Medellin, Cebu recently for an event initiated by the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7).

While in Medellin, Quimpo judged the underwater photography competition and also took photos of the underwater gems of this northern Cebu town.

Quimpo shared his amazing photos in his page for his underwater advocacy.

His photos were fitting as Medellin is looking to become Cebu’s newest diving destination.

Last May 22, 2023, local tourism officials, government agencies, and diving enthusiasts planted a cross underwater, in the seas surrounding mainland Medellin and Gibitngil Island.

READ: Underwater Cross installed in Medellin, Cebu

The Underwater Cross was installed to help start Medellin’s journey to becoming a diving destination.

Quimpo is a marine biologist and PADI dive instructor who has received numerous awards and recognition for his underwater and nature photography.

He is the president of the Oro Photographic Society.