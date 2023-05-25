Rep. Cindi Chan bares plans for Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan laid out her plans for the City of Lapu-Lapu.

Among the problems that Chan wants to address in the city was flooding.

Chan, the wife of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, said that she will find ways to secure adequate funding to implement the master drainage plan of the city.

She also proposes the creation of a Lapu-Lapu City District Engineering Office in Congress, so that public works projects will be implemented more promptly and efficiently.

The proposed Lapu-Lapu City District Engineering Office was approved in the third and final reading in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Chan will also push in developing ecotourism spots on Olango Island to boost the city’s tourism industry.

“There are 11 barangays there, with three islets. It has a marine and bird sanctuary, so that could be developed into an ecotourism spot,” Chan said.

In terms of education, Chan plans to create a state college in Lapu-Lapu City, with an annex in Olango Island. The school will provide free tuition privileges to deserving students of the city.

The Congresswoman is also working closely with the Department of Health (DOH) in establishing a dialysis center in the city that will provide free treatment to indigent patients.

Chan proposed House Bill No. 3719, requiring the establishment of dialysis clinics in all national, regional, and provincial hospitals.

Meanwhile, to further boost the city’s economy, the congresswoman wants to institutionalize a microfinance program that will extend financial assistance to small and medium enterprises.

“My office will also look at possible partnerships with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for this purpose,” she added.

