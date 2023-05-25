Tina Turner: 5 essential songs that should be on your playlist

Ask almost anyone who grew up in the ’80s, and they’re bound to have a Tina Turner song in their playlist. The American rock icon, who died on Wednesday at 83, was an icon in the music industry, thanks to powerful vocals and a stage presence that’s larger than life.

As we celebrate her life and legacy, here are five songs from the rock heroine that should be on everyone’s playlist.

1. Proud Mary

Did you know that Tina Turner’s most iconic song was originally a country song with a totally different sound to it? Originally performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Turner and her then-husband Ike Turner took the song to new heights. The song starts out slow and steady, but don’t let that fool you: It goes all out the band and her signature vocals just a few verses in.

2. Private Dancer

Private Dancer is Turner’s first solo album following a highly publicized falling out with former husband Ike. The album is rich with songs on empowering women, and “Private Dancer” is no exception: This soulful ballad blends her raw vocals with a smooth guitar and smoldering saxophone solo.

3. What’s Love Got to Do with It

The breakout hit from her first solo album, ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It” is the perfect pop-rock anthem for moving on from an old flame and finding a new one. Turner’s raw delivery as she sings the role of an independent woman in search of starting something new and moving on.

Plus, who can resist singing along to the infectious chorus?

4. River Deep, Mountain High

The song, a collaboration with producer Phil Spector, puts Tina Turner’s powerful vocals front and center. A favorite in karaoke bars, thanks to its challenging riffs in the chorus. The song employs the “wall of sound” of which Spector is known for, which creates a chamber of melody that complements her commanding vocals.

5. GoldenEye

Golden Eye solidified Tina Turner’s status as a superstar and introduced her to moviegoers, thanks to the eponymous James Bond film. The track, written by U2’s Bono and the Edge, was a hit in many countries, thanks to Turner’s sultry approach, which paired well with the mystery-filled melody.

Are your favorites in the list? Let us know!