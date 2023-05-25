Bohol Island listed as Global Geopark by UNESCO

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Bohol Island is the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark.

This was announced on UNESCO’s website. May 24, 2023.

The island was picked through its geological identity.

“The island’s geological identity has been pieced together over 150 million years, as periods of tectonic turbulence have raised the island from the ocean depths,” explains Unesco.

Bohol Island owns some of the most beautiful natural formations and beauty like the most visited, Chocolate Hills and Danajon Double Barrier Reef.

It was also mentioned that the island’s sources of income are agriculture and fishery. While tourism is also booming on the island, it is also helping in the progression of its economy.

The sites and landscapes of international geological significance are maintained in UNESCO Global Geoparks, which are single, cohesive geographic areas where they are protected, educated about, and sustainably developed. /rcg

