CPA readies for impact of Super Typhoon Mawar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has activated its Incident Command System in preparation for the possible impact of Super Typhoon Mawar, which will be named “Betty” once it enters the country’s area of responsibility.

The CPA has instructed port managers and harbor masters to conduct emergency inspections of port facilities to identify vulnerable areas for immediate retrofitting and fixing loose objects, which might become “flying fragments” during the onslaught of Betty in the Philippines.

“All port managers and harbor masters were directed to perform their oversight functions over berth and anchorage areas that will involve movement of vessels, if necessary, in close coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard,” the CPA said.

Should a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is raised within its jurisdiction, the CPA will issue notice to all ports to verify the status of the vessel voyage and shipment, and all stranded passengers who cannot return to their respective residences will be preemptively evacuated from the ports to the nearest government evacuation centers.

The CPA will also activate its Fire Brigade Emergency Response Team.

“No persons or vehicles shall be allowed to enter the premises of the port unless for emergency cases,” it said.

Moreover, if TCWS No. 2 is raised, all safety precautions applied in TCWS 1 will be continued, while cargo handling operations at the anchorage and all loading and discharging of containers and other cargoes to and from vessels are automatically suspended.

As of this writing, Pagasa has yet to issue a gale warning that could affect sea trips.

READ MORE:

Super Typhoon Mawar even stronger as it roars closer to PAR border

2 sea trips in Cebu City, Calbayog City temporarily suspended for maintenance, Mawar

Way klase: Cebu localities suspend classes as Mawar looms

Super typhoon Mawar slightly intensifies, to enter PH as Betty

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP