Visayan Electric harnesses online tools to help consumers manage their monthly electric consumption

To provide its customers with convenience and help them manage their monthly electric bills, Visayan Electric leverages online tools accessible to all its consumers.

Online account management, digital payment options, and 24/7 access to online customer support has truly improved the Visayan Electric customer experience.

Managing your monthly electric bill can sometimes be a challenge. For example, remembering the due dates of your utility bills takes discipline, or sometimes you misplace paper bills and lose track of your payment schedules. However, by harnessing the power of some online tools, managing your finances and utility bills has become a lot easier and more convenient.

Here are four user-friendly digital tools to help you manage your monthly Visayan Electric bill.

Register to Visayan Electric eBillTxt

The eBillTxt service sends your Visayan Electric bill via SMS to your registered mobile number. It allows you to access your monthly Visayan Electric bill from your mobile phone instead of receiving it on paper. One of the benefits of this option is receiving your electric bill on time as soon as it’s generated, allowing you to settle your payment ahead of the due date. In addition, EBillTxt is eco-friendly and time-efficient since you can access it anytime and anywhere without having to wait for your bill to be delivered.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about VECO’s eBillTxt

How to enroll to eBillTxt

If you prefer to receive your monthly electric bills via phone, choose among these easy options to register your account:

Fill in the form through https://forms.gle/UAej3qdSvdRZEsqM9 E-mail [email protected] to request a form. Scan the QR code below

You can also learn more or inquire about the eBillTxt service through the Visayan Electric hotline (032) 230-8326 or by sending a message to the utility’s Facebook page. Customers may also visit the different Visayan Electric service centers to enroll their account in the text service.

Download the Visayan Electric MobileAP

Released in May 2020, the Visayan Electric MobileAP is an online application that helps you track the history of your previous bills and payments and your energy usage and consumption. It lets you keep track of your monthly bills. This digital application provides a rundown of your electricity from the previous 12 months showing your consumption and its equivalent monetary value. MobileAP helps you monitor and stay updated with your electric activities with excellent security in a hassle-free experience. As added convenience, you may now settle your payments by linking your Visayan Electric account to your UBP, RCBC and BPI online bank accounts and settle your dues thru MobileAP without having to leave the app.

Download the MobileAP app on IOS and on Android.

READ MORE: MobileAP 101: A handy guide to using Visayan Electric Company’s e-billing app

Use digital banking, e-wallets, auto-debit arrangements

In some form or another, the global pandemic that hit us has forced us to take most of our transactions online—paying your Visayan Electric bills can be done electronically via your bank’s online apps or websites such as Unionbank, digital wallets like GCash, and even auto-debit arrangements with your credit card. These options will make your payment experience more convenient, faster, and on time without having to fall in line.

READ MORE: How to skip the hassle (and long lines) when paying your VECO bill



Get updates from the Visayan Electric FB Page

Visayan Electric Company has an active Facebook page where you can get important service announcements, such as notices of power interruptions, payment center operations, and other related information. Visayan Electric Company also has dedicated customer service personnel or chat support that address your concerns and questions if you message them on FB.

Follow the Visayan Electric FB Page @visayanelectriccompany.

