Betty to bring strong wind, rain over northern Luzon during its ‘crucial’ days – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Expect strong wind and rain over portions of northern Luzon during the “crucial” days of Super Typhoon Betty within the Philippine area of responsibility.

This was the warning of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), saying that Monday (May 29) through Wednesday (May 31) next week will be the critical stage of Betty’s onslaught as it roars closer to the landmass of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

“Pagsapit naman po ng Lunes hanggang sa Miyerkules, ito ‘yung pinaka-crucial na part dahil pinakamalapit ito sa ating kalupaan, particularly dito sa may Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Around 250 hanggang 300 km away na lamang mula doon sa kanyang mata,” state weather specialist Benison Estareja said in a report on Saturday.

(From Monday to Wednesday, this is the most crucial part because it is closest to our land, particularly here in Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Around 250 to 300 kilometers away from Betty’s eye.)

LIVE UPDATES: Super Typhoon Betty

He also advised dwellers in large parts of Cagayan Valley, the northern portion of Aurora, northern and eastern portions of Cordillera Region, Ilocos Norte, and even Ilocos Sur to brace for strong wind and rain from Sunday until Wednesday.

According to Estareja, Betty’s effects are seen to last longer as it is forecast to decelerate starting Monday.

“‘Pag mabagal ang isang bagyo, mas matagal ‘yung epekto ng hangin at ulan dito sa ating mga kababayan sa northern Luzon,” he pointed out.

(When a typhoon slows down, the effects of wind and rain on our fellow countrymen in northern Luzon last longer.)

READ: Super Typhoon Betty enters PAR

“Kasabay niyan ‘yung southwest monsoon or habagat na siyang magdadala po ng maulang panahon dito sa western sides of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Maaari pong magtagal rin simula sa Lunes hanggang sa Miyerkules,” he also said.

(At the same time, the southwest monsoon, which is locally known as habagat, will bring rainy weather to the western sides of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. It can also last from Monday to Wednesday.)

