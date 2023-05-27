Bongbong Marcos unveils P1B Pier 88, promises faster transit in Visayas

LILOAN, Cebu — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday led the grand launching of Pier 88 in this municipality, which offers a faster transport alternative for passengers and for cargo in Cebu and other provinces of the Visayas.

“It’s encouraging to see that a massive undertaking such as this, where the local government takes the lead and collaborates with the private sector and other local governments, in the pursuit of objectives consonant with the national development agenda,” Marcos said in his speech.

He added: “With the many benefits to the public interest, these projects showcase kindred examples of good urban planning. Let us imagine if these kinds of projects are replicated across the country, laterally and locally coordinated, and harmonized both on the provincial and national levels—then we could say that we are genuinely closer to our ambition of a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient society.”

Pier 88 is an over P1 billion public-private partnership project between the municipality of Liloan and private firms Pier 88 Ventures Inc., Topline Group of Companies, Viking Land, and FL Port Management Corp.

As a smart port, it will integrate digital technology into its operations by using QR codes and a radio frequency identification-ready (RFID) system to be integrated with a mobile application, providing passengers with seamless and convenient traveling.

Located in Barangay Poblacion, Pier 88 is expected to serve travelers going in and out of Cebu mainland via Liloan town to Metro Cebu, the Camotes group of islands, and Bohol and Leyte provinces.

The close-to-three-hectare smart port will help decongest traffic in Metro Cebu, particularly Consolacion and Mandaue City, by providing an alternative mode of transport from Liloan to Mactan and Cebu City and vice versa.

The launching of Port 88 also coincided with the 178th anniversary of Liloan, and the relaunching of the Rosquillos Festival which is named after the native delicacy for which the town has been known for decades.

The festival was suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from Marcos, also present during the events were Vice President Sara Duterte, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Transportation Secretary Jimmy Bautista, Rep. Duke Frasco of Cebu’s fifth district, and Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, among others.

