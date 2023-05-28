ARQ Builders, other favorite teams advance to finals of MPBA Summer Cup

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 28,2023 - 02:38 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Title favorites book conference finals tickets in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Summer Cup by disposing off their respective opponents on Saturday evening, May 27, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

In the south conference, ARQ Builders will face Artera Builders after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, J.A.M and Truck N Trail forged the north conference finals as they also defeated their counterparts also in the semifinals.

ARQ Builders defeated Mr. MRD, 55-44, behind George Sumalinog’s 15-point outing. Sumalinog was one of the two players from ARQ to score double digit points. Jestoni Baclaan tallied 11 points to aid Sumalinog in their victory.

John Loyd Abatayo spoiled his 12-point outing for Mr. MRD, while Mayeh Nuñez had 11 points.

In the other south conference semifinals duel, Artera Builders routed AE Sports Masters, 80-61.

The tandem of Arnold Quilaton and Korvinian Herz led Artera by scoring 17 points, apiece. Jeff Michael Gudes chipped in 11 points.

AE’s Matthew Grafilo scored 14 points in their losing efforts.

North conference

Truck N Trail beats Yez Travel and Tours, 76-61, behind Baruk Ceniza’s 13-point game.

Three other Truck N Trail players in Dwight Dabon, Dansoy Labata, and James Villafuerta scored 11 points each in their big win.

Maker Hoyohoy and Junwilmar Isok scored 15 and 13 points, respectively in Yez Travel and Tour’s losing efforts.

On the other hand, John Paul Banono dropped 20 points in J.A.M’s win against Tatay Rudy’s, 66-53.

Stephon Gonzales had 10 points to aid Banono in their win.

Kevin Famoso of Tatay Rudy’s was the lone player to score a double digit with 10 points.

The conference finals of both the south and north will be played later tonight at the same venue.

RELATED STORIES

BPBL : Coach Alocillo to oversee Cebu Province-south basketball tournament

NBA: Derrick White hits buzzer-beater, Celtics force Game 7 vs Heat

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP