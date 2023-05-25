BPBL : Coach Alocillo to oversee Cebu Province-south basketball tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) tasked the young and promising Cebuano basketball coach Kareem Antonio Alocillo of Coach A Sports Academy to oversee its Cebu Province-South tournament slated later this year.

Alocillo, who is also a champion coach of the Consolacion Sarok Weavers, will oversee 17 towns in Cebu Province for the upcoming nationwide basketball tournament featuring 13-under boys, 16-under boys, 18-under boys, and 18-under girls.

Alocillo will handle basketball teams from Barili, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Bato, Santander, Oslob, Boljoon, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Sibonga, and his hometown in Alegria.

Two clusters

In an interview with CDN Digital, Alocillo will divide these towns into two clusters. These towns can field in as many as two teams to maximize their opportunity to showcase homegrown basketball talents.

In addition, it’s also easier for Alocillo and his team to accommodate the expected number of teams during the tournament.

“(I) Felt so honored and at the same time excited for the task at hand, That means to say that they see my impact to the grassroots program specially to the South of Cebu Province,” said Alocillo who is also the son of well-known coach Albert Alocillo of the Sirius Stars Pilipinas and University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers.

BPBL taps Alocillo, Balingit, Garcia

Alocillo is one of the local basketball personalities tapped by BPBL through Visayas coordinator Van Halen Parmis to handle their tournaments which will be happening in various parts of Cebu.

He joins the likes of former PBA star Bonel Balingit, who will handle Cebu District 3 leg, along with champion coach Paul Alelu Flores, who is tasked to oversee the Consolacion, Cordova, and Camotes tilt.

Also, Sambag 2 FBA’s Leode Garcia will handle Cebu District 2 competition. It can be recalled that Garcia’s 18-under boys team finished as runners-up in the national finals last year in Manila, while the Abellana National School (ANS) girls squad topped the distaff side.

Those planning to join the Cebu Province-South leg, can check out the Batang Pilipino Basketball League – Cebu Province South Facebook page.

