Pagasa may announce rainy season, considering key factors

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) may declare the onset of the rainy season in the country this week, but certain must be considered before the weather bureau can do it.

On Monday, Pagasa officer-in-charge Dr. Esperanza Cayanan said rains and thunderstorms should be observed as extensive across the country before the agency can declare the start of the rainy season.

“Kung patuloy itong habagat natin at malawakang area ang mauulanan, posible na magdeklara tayo ng tag-ulan ngayong linggo na ito, kung mame-maintain natin o makukuha na natin ‘yung criteria ng malawakang pag-ulan,” she said in a briefing.

(If monsoon persists and a large portion of the country experiences rains, it is possible that we can declare the rainy season this week if we can maintain and achieve the criteria of widespread rains across the country.)

Cayanan said widespread rains could be observed if at least seven of Pagasa’s 14 stations in the country would simultaneously record rains.

She said the weather bureau had not declared the rainy season yet, even though rains and thunderstorms are experienced, especially during the afternoon, because these are just isolated conditions.

However, the Pagasa official said the rainy season will already begin very soon.

“Talagang patungo na tayo sa tag-ulan dahil sunud sunod na ‘yung thunderstorm activity at pag-ulan dito sa western sections ng ating bansa,” Cayanan said.

(We are already towards the onset of the rainy season because we can already observe thunderstorm activities and rains in the western sections of the country.)

Typhoon Betty continues to impact the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Pagasa has issued Signal Number 2 warnings for three areas, while fifteen other areas have been placed under Signal Number 1 as the storm rages on.

RELATED STORIES

Typhoon Betty’s slow down continues; Signal No. 1 in over 12 provinces stays

Mandaue CDRRMO to prepare ahead of rainy season

Mandaue disaster risk reduction body prepares for rainy season

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP