Joshua Garcia on Julia Barretto-Gerald Anderson wedding rumors: ‘Kung saan sila masaya, support ako’

While Joshua Garcia admitted that he’s unaware of the engagement rumors about his ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson, he expressed his support for the couple nonetheless.

Garcia appeared visibly shocked when he was asked about Barretto and Anderson supposedly planning to settle down soon during an ambush interview with reporters, saying that he was not aware of such rumors hounding the celebrity couple.

“Oh, they’re planning to get married?” he said in response. “‘Di ko alam. Bago sa akin ‘yan, ngayon ko lang narinig ‘yan. Pero kung saan sila masaya, support ako doon (Oh, they’re planning to get married? I didn’t know that. That’s new to me, I just heard about that now. But if they’re happy, I support that).”

The actor also shared that he hasn’t been in touch with Barretto since the pandemic, saying that they have been busy with their respective careers.

“Medyo matagal na kaming hindi nag-uusap after the pandemic and all. Busy na kasi kaming parehas ngayon eh. Busy na kami sa iba naming mga ginagawa (We haven’t been in touch after the pandemic and all. We’re both busy now. We’re busy with our own thing),” he said.

When the “Unbreak My Heart” star was asked if his heart is happy, he said that he’s “very in love” with his career.

“Masaya ako ngayon. In love ako sa trabaho ko ngayon, [I’m] very in love. I’m just working on myself (I’m happy right now. I’m in love with my job right now, I’m very in love. I’m just working on myself),” he said.

During the press conference for “Unbreak My Heart,” Garcia revealed that the craziest thing he did while heartbroken was to stay in front of a computer for two days without taking a bath. The actor, however, didn’t reveal who was the cause of his heartbreak.

“Base sa natatandaan ko n’un, nag-pandemic kasi [noong time na ‘yun] so the craziest thing is ‘yung inabot ako nang dalawang araw sa computer nang walang liguan. Crazy ‘yun, diba? Walang tayuan at all,” he said.

(Based on what I remember, it was the pandemic at that time, so the craziest thing that I’ve done was to stay in front of the computer for two days without taking a bath. It’s crazy, right? I didn’t stand up at all.)

Garcia’s statement comes a day after he revealed during a “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” interview that he’s willing to work with Barretto in future projects.

The Kapamilya actor was in a relationship with the “Expensive Candy” star from 2017, and their split was confirmed two years later.

Barretto and Anderson have yet to confirm nor deny the rumors regarding their alleged engagement, as of this writing.

