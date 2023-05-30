Ex-PBA player Poligrates injured in Duljo shooting

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 30,2023 - 09:43 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A former player of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) got injured in a shooting incident in Barangay Duljo Fatima here on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Eliud Poligrates sustained a gunshot wound on the upper portion of his left shoulder.

The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday in Sitio Micabaja, Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City.

According to Poligrates, the shooter was reportedly a minor – a teenage boy around 15 to 17 years old.

CDN Digital opted not to disclose the name of the minor accused.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the ex-PBA player said he was getting a dumbbell when the boy tried to ask him for money.

“Nangayo siya ug P20 nako,” said Poligrates, who turned down the boy’s pleas. (He asked P20 from me.)

The former athlete then proceeded to a nearby store, where some of his friends had a drinking session. There, he said, he bought some beer.

However, Poligrates said he was shocked to see the minor following him to the store.

In the store, the boy allegedly questioned the 36-year-old Poligrates why he can’t spare him P20 but can afford to buy liquor. He then took out his gun and fired a shot at the basketball player, the basketball player claimed.

The shooter, who is now under the custody of authorities, admitted that he shot Poligrates but in self-defense. In a separate interview, he claimed that Poligrates allegedly strangled him when he tried to ask, for another time, if he can have P20.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Hot pursuit on against suspect of shooting incident outside Cebu City church

Suspect in fatal Maguikay shooting claims he did it in self-defense

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP