President Bongbong Marcos assures continuous support for Cebu

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. assures the residents of Cebu province that his administration is committed to provide continuous support in achieving national development and economic prosperity.

Speaking at the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) in Cebu City, President Marcos highlighted the facilitation of major infrastructure projects aimed at accelerating development not only in the province but also across the Philippines.

“Nakita ninyo naman, marami tayong kailangan pinapaspas. Minamadali doon sa trabaho ng paglagay ng mga pagbabago, paggawa ng lahat ito, lahat nung nakikita ninyong problema na hinaharap natin. Precisely, lahat talaga nung ating isinisigaw noong kampanya,” Marcos said after attending the grand launch of the Pier 88 seaport project in Liloan town, Cebu.

(You can see that there are a lot of projects that needed to be fast-tracked. We are rushing the work so that we can have change, in doing all of this, so that we can solve this problem that we are facing. Precisely, what we have been pushing in our campaign.)

Acknowledging the urgency of addressing various challenges faced by the nation, President Marcos emphasized the importance of agriculture, energy, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He reassured the audience that his administration was actively assisting these sectors, fulfilling the promises made during his campaign.

President Marcos proudly stated that his administration had been making significant progress and fulfilling its campaign pledges.

He pointed out that the Philippine economy was now recognized as one of the fastest-growing in the world, a testament to the government’s effective direction and pursuit of its goals.

“Sa ngayon, ‘yung ekonomiya natin dito sa Pilipinas, kasama ko lang ‘yung mga business community ng European Union, ‘yung mga iba’t-ibang bansa. Eh tayo ngayon ang fastest growing country in the world,” he said.

(For now, the economy of the Philippines, we are with with the business community of the European Union, and other countries. Now, we are the fastest growing country in the world.)

Expressing gratitude to the residents of Cebu, one of the largest voting blocs in the country, President Marcos acknowledged their overwhelming support and trust during the recent presidential election.

He recognized the significant impact of their united efforts, emphasizing that where Cebu would go, many others would follow.

“Dahil sa tulong ninyo at napakalaking bahagi syempre ang Central Visayas, napakalaking bahagi ng voting population ng buong Pilipinas,” he said.

(Because of your help and the biggest part of Central Visayas, the biggest voting population of the whole Philippines.)

“Where Cebu goes…maraming sumusunod. So, it is very important ‘yung ginawa ninyo para naabot natin itong magandang pagkapanalo at masasabi natin, may unity tayong pinag-uusapan. Nagawa natin dahil lahat sumama na sa atin,” Marcos said.

(Where Cebu goes…many will follow. So, what you are doing is very important to reach this beautiful win and we can say there is unity in what we are talking about. We have done it because everyone is with us.)

The president also reiterated his call for unity and highlighted the willingness of the people to support his administration’s efforts to uplift and improve the lives of Filipinos.

