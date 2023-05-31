NegOr gov passes away, 3 months after Degamo slay

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram May 31,2023 - 03:20 PM
Gov. Guido Reyes (left) is pictured shaking hands with the late Gov. Roel Degamo (right). Reyes became Negros Oriental's governor last March after the Pamplona massacre claimed Degamo's life and 8 others. However, on May 31, Reyes passed away.

Negros Oriental losses 2 guvs in 3 months: Gov. Guido Reyes (left) is pictured shaking hands with the late Gov. Roel Degamo (right). Reyes became Negros Oriental’s governor last March after the Pamplona massacre claimed Degamo’s life and 8 others. However, on May 31, Reyes passed away. | Photo from Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo / Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Negros Oriental Gov. Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes has died, the provincial government announced on Wednesday, May 31.

Provincial Administrator, lawyer Karen Lisette Molas, said the governor passed away on Wednesday morning. The provincial executive made the announcement through a pre-recorded video published on the provincial government’s official Facebook page.

As of the moment, the family begged off from providing further details about his passing, Molas added.

Reyes, who was elected as vice governor during the May 2022 elections, became Negros Oriental’s local chief executive last March, after the murder of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

Local officials in Negros Oriental mourned and at the same time, were shocked, of the passing of another governor in a span of three months.

Degamo’s widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, said Reyes’ passing left all Negorense in a “in a state of shock and profound sadness.”

“Governor Reyes was not only a respected figure in our province but also a dear friend and ally to my late husband, Governor Roel Ragay Degamo,” she said.

 

“In this time of mourning, let us come together as a community to honor the legacies of Governor Reyes and Governor Degamo. May their unwavering dedication to public service and their passion for creating a brighter future for our people serve as a guiding light for us all,” she added.

