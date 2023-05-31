‘Eat Bulaga’ parts ways with TAPE Inc.

“Eat Bulaga,” the longest-running noontime show, has announced its departure from TV production company TAPE Inc. on Wednesday, May 31.

A visibly emotional Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon made the announcement today, where Tito pointed out that they were supposedly not allowed to air any live episodes.

“Simula ngayong araw, May 31,2023, kami po ay magpapaalam na sa TAPE Inc,” Vic said. “Karangalan po namin na kami’y nakapaghatid ng tuwa’t saya mula Batanes hanggang Jolo, at naging bahagi ng buhay ninyo. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyong lahat.”

Fighting back tears, the hosts expressed their gratitude to the show’s supporters, advertisers, and production team for staying by the show’s side through the years.

