Husband dies hours after hacking wife to death in Tabuelan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 48-year-old man accused of hacking to death his wife in Tabuelan town, Cebu last May 30, 2023 has died.

Police in Tabuelan confirmed that Homer Olivo died around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, barely a day after they arrested him for hacking his wife, Janice Olivo, to death.

Police Captain Gerald Casalme, chief of Tabuelan Police Station, said their findings showed that Homer may have taken his own life while in detention.

The suspect reportedly climbed up on the restroom ceiling in the detention cell and then jumped off from the wall, said Casalme.

Other detainees alerted police officers on duty about what happened.

Police rushed Homer to a hospital but physicians declared him dead on arrival due to the injuries he sustained on his head. Apparently, Homer dove headfirst after climbing from the restroom’s ceiling.

Homer was arrested past 10 p.m. on May 30 when he stabbed and hacked Janice multiple times in their house in Sitio Ibabao, Brgy. Poblacion in Tabuelan.

Based on investigation, the husband admitted to committing the heinous crime, which transpired past 9 p.m. He told police that he hacked his wife out of jealousy.

The couple apparently got into a heated altercation prior to the incident. Homer reportedly suspected Janice was having an affair.

The suspect went out after the verbal fight but just after a few minutes, he fetched his bolo and then proceeded to their bedroom to stab Janice in her back multiple times.

He left his wife bathed in her blood but police managed to arrest him with the help of a concerned citizen.

Casalme said jealousy may have been Homer’s motive in hacking his wife to death. His father, Gregorio Olivo, also said his son had been using illegal drugs, which may have influenced his recent behavior.

In the meantime, investigation continues to verify reports on Homer’s alleged substance abuse.

“According to his relatives, as well as the victim’s family, he wasn’t violent, until recently,” Casalme said.

Tabuelan is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 103 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

