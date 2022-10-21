Suspect in hacking septuagenarian in Naga City nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested the suspect in the hacking of a septuagenarian on Thursday evening, Oct. 20, 2022, just hours after the incident happened in Sitio Cogon 1 in Barangay Lutac, Naga City.

Joanne Omayan, 39, was nabbed just hours after he hacked his neighbor, a 74-year-old Alfredo Alferez, who was resting on his bed at that time.

Before the hacking, the two got into a heated argument while having a drinking spree, the police report stated.

Quoting the outcome of their investigation, Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, chief of Naga City Police Station, said that it was past 7 p.m. when the two engaged in a heated argument while both were under the influence of liquor.

After the argument, the victim went to his house to rest. The suspect then entered the victim’s house and hacked him using a bolo. The victim sustained a cut in his neck.

The victim was immediately brought to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by an attending physician.

Four hours later, the police found the suspect and he was successfully arrested.

With Omayan’s arrest, Caadlawon said that the case was already solved as they also ready the documents needed in filing murder charges against the suspect.

Earlier, relatives of Alferez went to social media to seek help in finding Omayan’s location for his arrest.

In one of the relative’s posts, Alferez would supposedly celebrate his 75th birthday this Sunday.

“Mag birthday paman unta ka karong dominggo pero mao ni iyang gibuhat nimo ron,” the post reads.

