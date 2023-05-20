Caubian takes step closer to drug-cleared brgy status with 25 drug surrenderers graduating from drug rehab program

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 20,2023 - 07:30 AM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Caubian in Olango Island Lapu-Lapu City is one step closer to a drug-cleared barangay status after 25 drug surrenderers graduated from the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP).

Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), confirmed this to CDN Digital.

Caubian: First step to drug-cleared status

Lao said that this was the barangay’s first step for their drug-cleared application from the Regional Oversight Committee on the Drug Clearing Program.

He said that these drug surrenderers had undergone different interventions in the drug rehabilitation program.

Aside from this, they have also undergone drug tests and were already found negative for using illegal drugs.

“Hopefully, ang Barangay Caubian gi-consider nato nga candidate nato for a drug-cleared barangay,” Lao said.

(Hopefully, we are considering Barangay Caubian for a drug-cleared barangay.)

Drug-free workplace

However, Lao said that the barangay should be declared first as a drug-free workplace before it could be declared as drug-cleared.

Lao is also hoping that next year, all barangays in the Island will already be declared as drug-cleared barangays.

He also said that Barangay Sta. Rosa was already one step closer to being declared a drug-cleared barangay since the barangay had already achieved drug-free workplace status.

“Hopefully, not this year, but maybe next year, mahurot na gyud nato ang tibuok Olango Island,” he added.

(Hopefully, not this year, but maybe next year, we can have all of the Olango Island (declared as drug-cleared).)

Drug-cleared barangays

Barangay Caohagan in Lapu-Lapu City was already declared a drug-free barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee.

Also this year, the CLOSAP is applying for the retention of the drug-free status of Caohagan.

Aside from this, Barangays Caw-oy, Tingo, Sabang, Tungasan, Baring, and Suba-Basbas were also declared as drug-cleared barangays.

