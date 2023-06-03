LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, rumored GF enjoy dinner cruise in Thailand

John Lloyd Cruz and his rumored girlfriend, artist Isabel Santos, have gone on another trip together and were seen enjoying a dinner cruise along Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand.

The pair were seated next to each other while surrounded with several other companions, as seen in the photos shared by one @lethygorl on her Instagram page on Friday, June 2.

Aside from the dinner cruise, the pair and their friends also shared a meal in another restaurant where Cruz’s fellow “Happy ToGetHer” actor Nonong Ballinan was also present.

Santos also showed snaps taken from their trip through her Instagram page.

Cruz and Santos have been romantically linked since 2021, but they have yet to confirm their relationship. The pair have been frequently seen together with Elias, the actor’s son with actress Ellen Adarna. /ra

