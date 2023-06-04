Kasalan at Kotilyon 2023: The Biggest Gathering of Cebu Wedding & Event Suppliers this June 30-July 2

Kasal.com’s Kasalan nationwide wedding tourism program goes back to Cebu after the pandemic for the BIGGEST showcase of Visayas’ and Cebu’s reliable event suppliers this June 30-July 2, 2023 at the activity center of Ayala Center Cebu.

Pre-register now via facebook.com/kasal.com to automatically get 1 raffle coupon. Admission is FREE

In partnership with Ayala Center Cebu, Kasal.com gathers the premier and the newest island wedding destinations in Mactan/Cebu, Panglao/Bohol, Dumaguete/Negros, Boracay and even guest resorts from Davao and Manila. To-be weds, families who are looking at affordable yet reliable event supplier options can also take a pick amongst Kasalan’s partner wedding photo-video suppliers, caterers, stylists, customised wedding souvenirs, wedding planners and a whole lot more.

Aside from instagrammable wedding setups, guests can look forward to an exciting fashion walk with “Cebu Brides of Substance” and “Brides at Triton” fashion show from Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark on the first and second day. A grand wedding music concert from Cebu Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra await all to-be weds on expo finale. Amazing wedding raffle prizes from romantic honeymoon stays to complete prenup packages to custom bridal gown await lucky to-be wed guests!

So SAY I DO to the biggest #Kasalan2023 in Cebu Wedding Tourism Expo happening on June 30-July 2, 2023 at Ayala Center Cebu. Invite as many of your relatives, friends to come. It’s going to be one beautiful weekend full of love and celebrations!

