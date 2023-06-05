Kim Chiu on sister’s miraculous recovery, dealing with fake friends

It’s as if nothing happened to her,” said actress-TV host Kim Chiu about her big sister, Lakam, who was hospitalized last month.

According to Kim’s Instagram updates on her sister, Lakam was brought to the hospital on April 19 and was in the intensive care unit (ICU) until April 23. She regained consciousness on April 25 and was discharged days later. However, Kim chose not to share what Lakam’s illness was.

“I have been a devotee of Padre Pio. He really works miracles. It’s true! This is another one for me. I didn’t know what to do. I really thought my Ate wouldn’t be able to pull through. I was really scared for her. I couldn’t do anything but pray,” Kim told reporters during her launch as the newest brand ambassador of the sanitary napkin brand, Sisters.

Asked what was going through her mind at the time her beloved sister was fighting for dear life, Kim said: “I went blank. My energy was so low that I also got sick. I didn’t know where I would get strength from, because my Ate has always been the person I run to when I’m feeling down. I just stayed at the Padre Pio chapel in Libis for a whole day.”

Right and left hand

Thankfully, Lakam is now OK. In fact, Kim was already able to return to work, as host of the noontime gameshow, “It’s Showtime!,” on April 28. “Sobrang OK na siya. God is good, indeed. My sister and I have been through a lot while growing up. She sacrificed so much for me. She’s my right hand, and also my left hand. That’s why when that happened to her, I felt lost,” Kim admitted. “I will always be here for her. I promised her that we will grow old together.”

The actress then told reporters: “It happened in a snap of a finger. That’s why you should all take care of your health. If your body is telling you that it’s already tired, then get some rest. Matindi ang inabot ni Ate. I’m very thankful that she survived it.”

Kim said her longtime boyfriend Xian Lim also showed emotional support. “He was always at the hospital. He would drop by after taping,” she said, adding that they are “very happy” when asked to describe the status of their romantic relationship.

When asked to share pointers on how to maintain a harmonious relationship with siblings, Kim said: “Misunderstandings and quarrels with your sisters are unavoidable. You should both learn to compromise. If one is extremely annoyed, the other should leave the room first and return when everyone is a lot calmer and less angry. As they say, ‘Don’t fight fire with fire.’ It’s similar to how you deal with a boyfriend, mas matimbang nga lang.”

True friend

Kim was also asked to share the traits she looks for in a “true friend.” To this, she replied: “It’s difficult to find true friends in show biz. We’re all busy and hardly see each other. Also, show biz is an environment where people could sometimes become bitter and envious of others. So consider yourself lucky if you have people you consider true friends here; those you can share secrets with, those you can laugh and be silly with.”

She continued: “It’s not a secret that Bela (Padilla) and Angelica (Panganiban) are the people I run to when I need advice about my personal problems. As for friends who eventually became traitors, that’s an old story. It’s as if you don’t know what happened. These days, we’re friends again.”

Kim was referring to the quarrel she had in 2013 with actress Maja Salvador over ex-beau Gerald Anderson. The two girls have reconciled since. “Life is too short to dwell on awful things. I realized this during the pandemic lockdowns. I’d rather dwell on matters that I consider important to me. You’ll never know where you’ll end up tomorrow or next week. Let’s just work on ensuring our happiness. For me, being happy is part of living a healthy lifestyle.”

Kim is currently beaming with pride because she has just finished a “vacation house” that she had built especially for her 63-year-old father, William.

“I want him to be able to breathe fresh air. I want him to feel relaxed all the time. It’s cold there. I’m so happy because I’m able to fulfill one of my dreams for him and for my family. Actually, everything I do is for my family. I also want to be able to reward myself with something new for all the times I was away because of work. This inspires me and gives me the energy to work some more,” she pointed out.

Kim, who is involved in several business ventures, claimed she has no mentor to consult with in relation to her investments. “However, I know how it feels to not have money, that’s why I know how to save up now that I have more. The idea that I would return to having nothing is a terrifying thought for me. That’s why I work hard.”

She then recalled a memory of when she was younger and was still struggling financially. “I lived in different provinces while growing up. I went to school in cities such as Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Mindoro, General Santos, Zamboanga, Ormoc and Tacloban. My siblings and I were sent to different places because we have relatives there who were willing to finance our schooling. Every year, from April to May, we would feel lost and confused because we don’t know yet where we would be sent to so we could study,” she said. “That’s why when I finally had work, I told my siblings, ‘You will finally be able to graduate. We’ll all be OK.’” INQ