8 dogs rescued from abandoned shelter in Adlaon got adopted

CEBU CITY, Philippines –– The dogs rescued from an abandoned shelter in Brgy. Adlaon, Cebu City now have new homes.

As of June 4, a total of eight of the 100 rescued canines have been adopted, the Cebu City Department on Veterinary and Fisheries Medicine (DVMF) announced.

“Thanks to those who opened their hearts and home for them,” they said.

It can be recalled that authorities rescued at least 101 canines from an abandoned house in Brgy. Adlaon, a mountain barangay.

The house was supposed to serve as a shelter for strays and abandoned pets. However, the owner apparently left sometime in February for still unknown reasons.

The rescued dogs were fed by the shelter’s caretaker for three months using personal money even without any salary. The caretaker eventually left the dogs.

As a result, some of the canines have not been fed and had started to get sick.

The DVMF identified at least 32 dogs to be euthanized this week due to deteriorating health.

On the other hand, the city government is mulling to file cases against the property owner in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.

Should they push through, the shelter owner may face from one year and six months and a day to two years, and a penalty of up to P100,000 per dog that died due to abandonment. / with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer

