Rescued dogs from Adlaon up for adoption until Monday – DVMF

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four of the eight dogs fit for adoption among the more than 100 rescued dogs in an abandoned shelter in Barangay Adlaon in Cebu City had already found new homes, said the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF).

However, the department continues to appeal to individuals and organizations with the means to care for them to adopt more rescued canines that need appropriate care to survive.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, DVMF head, on Friday, June 2, 2023, said that dog lovers, who would want to adopt and save these rescued animals from Adlaon had only until Monday, June 5, 2023, to do so.

Scheduled for euthanasia

She said at least 32 dogs, whose health were deteriorating, were scheduled for euthanasia after Monday next week. And the number could increase in the following days.

“Monday ang akong pinakadugay kay daghan na kaayo’g mga dogs (including other rescued dogs in other parts of the city) and kailangan namo jud mag depopulate,” Maribojoc said.

(Monday will be the latest because there are many dogs (including other rescued dogs in other parts of the city) and we really need to depopulate them.)

“Ang suffering sad nila jud dili na…kung makakita mo, makaingon jud ka nga dapat jud diay naay mo adopt nila or ang ilahang na feel karon nga nagsuffer sila karon nga naa sa cage. Dapat jud nato i-stop,” she added.

(There suffering is more than … if you can see them, you can say that there should be someone to adopt them or what they feel now is they are suffering inside the cage. This should be stopped.)

29 Adlaon dogs passed away

According to Maribojoc, 29 of the 101 rescued dogs had passed away naturally.

“The remaining is ato pa na siyang i-evaluate (if fit for adoption) kay mag ilog pa man og pagkaon. Naay uban jud na dili. Naa man guy ginaingon nato nga alpha dogs. So, naay mga new dogs nga maoy makig ilog pa sa ilang food maski naa tay daghang source sa food. But ang katong mga beta dogs maoy dili kakaon kay mao toy nagsuffer nato karon,” she said.

(The remaining is what we are still evaluating (if fit for adoption) because they still fight over their food. There are others that really do not do that now. There is such a thing as alpha dogs. So, we have new dogs who fight for their food even if we have a lot of source of food. But those beta dogs, they are the ones who cannot eat and those are the ones who are suffering now.)

Maribojoc emphasized that the rescued dogs in Adlaon required particular care as they had suffered from a stressful environment for months.

She said the DVMF’s pound was not even a suitable facility for the rescued dogs in Adlaon.

The DVMF’s mandate is only to assist non-governmental organizations and rescuers in rescuing abandoned dogs.

Those who would wish to adopt could visit the city’s pound on Saturday and Sunday until Monday, Maribojoc said.

