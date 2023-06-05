Local tribute for Marshall and Millions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A tribute for Marshall and Millions was held in Cebu City, Sunday, June 4.

The dog clubs in Cebu gathered as one as they held a vigil to commemorate Marshall and Millions who were brutally killed by the police in the UK last May 7.

Marivic Tan, head organizer of the event, told CDN Digital that the incident sparked outrage to animal lovers or to the entire community in general.

“The incident is an instance where humanity failed…where compassion lost the battle against discrimination. As a result, the whole world mourns the death of Marshall and Millions and the hearts of many around the globe cry out for justice,” she said.

The tribute was participated by different dog clubs in Cebu.

“We don’t have the exact numbers but around 100. And there were around 50 dogs,” she added.

The event was heartwarming and inspired more people to act when coming across animal cruelty. The participants were also wearing Marshall and Millions shirt to show their support and love to the fallen fur babies.

The event was also graced by Cebu City vice mayor, Alvin Garcia.

Tan also added that the commemoration was not just Marshall and Millions but for other animals whose abuse were unheard of.

FOR MARSHALL AND MILLIONS ❤️ LOOK: About 100 dog owners were able to join the tribute in Cebu City for the furbabies… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, June 4, 2023

“By commemorating Marshall and Millions in this worldwide vigil, we immortalized them as they become the symbol of our continuous fight against prejudice, discrimination, grave abuse of power against the innocent, and the lack of compassion towards the meek and marginalized sectors of society!,” Tan added.

/dbs