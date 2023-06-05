Gas station employee in Cebu City accused of inappropriate touching mauled, denies allegations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A gasoline station employee landed in detention after allegedly touching the leg of a passenger inappropriately in a van-for-hire (v-hire).

Act of lasciviousness charge has been filed against Roland Gucon, 20, from Zamboanga who worked as a pump attendant here.

Incident happened inside V-hire

The incident reportedly happened inside a v-hire that was on its way from Cordova to Cebu City last May 28, said Police Major Jonathan Taneo, chief of Mambaling Police Station, in an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyhP.

The 18-year-old complainant from Toledo City alleged that Gucon touched her leg while the v-hire was traversing Cebu City.

The complainant requested not to divulge her identity. A representative told the media that she also begged to have an interview.

How it happened

Based on the claims from the complainant’s friends, who were with her in the van, she screamed and accused Gucon of inappropriately touching her leg. Her male companions then proceeded to maul the gas station employee.

But Gucon denied having intentions to touch the female passenger beside him, adding that he was just sleeping inside the van.

“Nakatulog ra man ko ato (I was sleeping at that time),” Gucon told lawyer Ruphil Bañoc in his Straight to the Point program.

Drinking with cousins, friends

According to the accused, he and his cousins and friends went to Cordova for a celebration.

He said they had been drinking before riding the van back to mainland Cebu.

“Wa ko kabantay… nga natukoran (nako siya sa iyahang paa),” added Gucon.

(I did not notice that I my hand landed (on his leg).)

He said he only woke up when he heard the complainant screaming, and that punches were already being thrown at him.

Gucon was arrested by virtue of citizens arrest. The complainant’s friends were the ones who reported the incident to the Mambaling Police Station.

Relatives concerned

His relatives from Mindanao, in the meantime, sought the help of radio stations here to communicate with him, and to learn about his condition.

Meanwhile, Taneo said they were now waiting for the city prosecutor’s recommendations for bail.

He added that they were also ready to accommodate Gucon in case he planned to file complaints of physical injuries against those who assaulted him.

But Gucon said he wanted to enter into a settlement with the complainant so he could go back to work.

ALSO READ

Gang rape in Naga: 5 boys to face charges for allegedly molesting 16-yr-old girl

Rape tops list of focus crimes in Negros Occidental from January to May 2023

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP