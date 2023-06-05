CDN Digital, Cebu Technological University ink deal to expand opportunities for students

CDN Digital has partnered with Cebu Technological University (CTU) to provide students with internship and career opportunities with Cebu’s independent digital news portal.

CDN Digital and CTU signed the memorandum of agreement on May 31, 2023.

Under the agreement, CDN Digital will regularly provide training and career opportunities to CTU students and alumni through postings and internship programs.

Rick Gabuya, the managing editor of CDN Digital, enthusiastically embraced the partnership, highlighting its potential to provide more avenues for student engagement in the ever-evolving realm of digital journalism.

Gabuya emphasized the significance of empowering students to actively contribute to the public sphere while also strengthening CDN Digital’s foundation for recruitment and hiring.

“Ang kani atong partnership (This partnership) is part of our goal to reach out to more young journalists. We expect to have a two way traffic where we send people from our team to conduct seminars and trainings to their school, and, for their part, they will be sending good interns to us in priority,” Gabuya said.

“This will also help us strengthen our base here in Cebu for future hiring,” he said.

For CTU, the partnership with CDN Digital brings more possibilities to equip and prepare students as they transition from school to work.

“I think that this partnership will help the students to develop their writing skills as well as their news reporting, as these are important in news gathering so it could also boost their confidence,” said Grace Gay Cabellon, CTU- Main Campus Department of Communication Internship coordinator.

“The partnership between CTU and CDN Digital will also help in training and seminars that we might have in the future so it will be an exchange of knowledge and be very useful to both parties,” Cabellon said.

The agreement was signed at the CDN Digital Newsroom.

Gabuya; Dominic Ylagan, advertising officer; represented CDN Digital while Cabellon represented CTU during the signing of the partnership agreement.

Cebu Technological University has an extensive network of 24 campuses, which includes its extension campuses.

The university provides 17 graduate degree programs and over 45 undergraduate degree programs.

It has also been recognized as the leading university for national accredited programs among state universities in the Philippines for three consecutive years.

