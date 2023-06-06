Arrested street-level pusher on why he’s selling drugs: ‘I have no other choice’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A street-level pusher was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Purok Tambis, Barangay Umapad, here on Monday night, June 5, 2023.

Personnel of the Opao Police Station in Mandaue City confiscated at least P136,000 worth of suspected shabu from the suspect, identified by police as Jocel Zanoria, alias “Alexa”, who is 24 years old.

Interviewed by members of the media in his holding cell, Zanoria said he decided to sell drugs because he did not have any means of earning.

“Wala na ko’y lain choice. Para makakwarta-kwarta sad intawn,” he said.

(I don’t have any other choice. It’s so I could also earn money.)

Zanoria, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said he used to work as a hairdresser in a beauty parlor but stopped when the business slowed down during the pandemic.

Zanoria was also imprisoned in 2020 for robbery.

In fact, police are verifying rumors that he stole money from a chapel in barangay Cambaro in Mandaue City and used it to pay for the drugs he sold.

But Zanoria denied the allegations. He said that selling illegal drugs was on a consignment bases. But he refused to name his partner.

“Gipabaligya sa akoa. Tunga mi sa ginansiya,” said Zanoria.

(I was told to sell it. Then we would split what we earned.)

Zanoria will be facing charges for violating sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

