Woman from Naga City, Cebu nabbed with 25 grams of shabu

By: Paul Lauro - Correspondent/CDN Digital | May 18,2021 - 08:22 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lorna Zabalande, 41, is from Naga City but she would constantly travel to Talisay City to sell illegal drugs.

Zabalande was arrested in a buy-bust operation by Talisay City police at about 9:50 p.m. on Monday, May 17, in Sitio Tambis, Barangay Pooc. She is from Purok Nangka, Barangay Tuyan in Naga City.

Recovered from her possession was shabu weighing 25.3 grams and worth at least P172, 040, says Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace J Pelare, chief of the Talisay City Police Station.

Pelare said the arrest of Zabalande, who is listed by the police as a high value individual, was part of the city’s “Oplan Limpyo” Talisay campaign.

“Suspect was consistently subject of reports on involvement in illegal drugs trade,” Pelare said.

The Monday night operation by their station’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Pelare said, was made in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Law enforcers recovered transparent plastic packs containing shabu, the buy-bust money, and a black pouch that she used as drug container. / dcb