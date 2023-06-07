Azkals lineup for two friendlies revealed

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine National Men’s Football Team, or the Philippine Azkals, revealed its official line-up for the back-to-back friendlies the team will be playing at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Azkals will play against Nepal on June 15, and Taiwan on June 19.

The Azkals will be headed by the returning German football coach, Hans Michael Weiss, who led the team as the manager in 2011 to 2014.

The Azkals, ranked No. 136 in the FIFA world rankings, will be fielding a mix of familiar and young faces.

These younger Azkals are Andres Aldeguer, Jarvey Gayoso, Chester Gio Pabualan, Jared Peña, Julian Schwarzer, Oskari Kekkonen, Jesper Nyholm, Marco Casambre, Jesse Curran, Santiago Rublico, and Sandro Reyes.

Meanwhile, Neil Etheridge, Patrick Deyto, Amani Aguinaldo, Carli De Murga, Martin Steuble, Daisuke Sato, Mike Ott, Manny Ott, Hikaru Minegishi, Dylan De Bruycker, Kevin Ingreso, Patrick Reichelt, OJ Porteria, Kenshiro Daniels, and Bienvenido Marañon, are the veteran Azkals that will suit up for the team for the two games.

Nepal is currently ranked 174 in the latest FIFA world rankings, while Chinese Taipei is at the No. 156.

