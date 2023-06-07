Lapu-Lapu to deploy spotters in a bid to stop illegal fishing

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines –The Lapu-Lapu City government will deploy spotters in a bid to prevent illegal fishing activities in the coastal areas of the city.

Earlier, Dr. Jeffrey Lim posted on his Facebook account photos of dead small fishes, apparently a result of dynamite fishing in the seawater of Punta West in Lapu-Lapu City, during his dive in the area.

“Mao na karon naa nata’y spotters in every area. We already organize this tungod sa maong hitabo. In fact duna nata’y mga nadakpan na nga nipahigayon ug illegal fishing,” Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

Chan said the deployment of spotters is designed to preserve the marine resources of the city, especially since the city was known for its pristine and beautiful beaches.

Aside from spotters, the mayor bared that they will also coordinate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in identifying and apprehending those who sell and supply chemicals in making dynamite to some fisherfolks.

“So duna nami pagabuhaton niini, seguro ang atong target niini the source of this dynamite, kadtong chemicals nga ilang gamiton mao to’y atong rumbohon,” he added.

Aside from this, the city is also coordinating with the Maritime Police and the Maritime Industry Authority in apprehending commercial vessels fishing in their municipal waters.

Spotters will be given honoraria by the LGU.

Illegal fishing usually consists of using dynamites and cyanide to poison fish as well as fine fishing nets. It is one of the top reasons for the destruction of corals and marine ecosystems and the continuous decline of fish supply.

