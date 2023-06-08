Mary Joy Tabal is new sports commission officer of Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has appointed Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal as the new Sports Commission Officer.

The Mandaue City Public Information Office, in a Facebook post, announced the addition of the athlete touted as the country’s “Marathon Queen” to the city’s Sports Commission, on Wednesday, June 7.

“From representing the Philippines in the Olympics to supporting other athletes through Mandaue City’s Sports Commission, Mary Joy Tabal is here to bring international excellence to the local scene together with the athletes of Mandaue City,” read the post.

The athlete also took to her own social media to express her thoughts on her new responsibility.

“Just when ONE DOOR CLOSES (because you’re a woman and a mother), ANOTHER ONE OPENS (bigger and brighter) 🙏 Truly GOD is Amazing!💯,” Tabal wrote.

She also expressed how honored she was to lead the Mandaue Sports and that she was excited for the future of the city’s sports programs.

Tabal has made a name for herself with her multiple achievements as a national athlete who has brought honor and glory to the Philippines.

READ: #MotherRunner Mary Joy Tabal shares how it is to be a mom

She was the first Filipino female athlete to compete in the Rio Olympics Women’s marathon wherein she placed 124th.

She won gold during the 2017 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She is also the only Filipino marathoner to have won the National Milo Marathon grand finals for six consecutive times.

In 2019, Tabal competed in the 30th SEA Games hosted by the Philippines. Before collapsing to the ground at the finish line, she once again made her countrymen proud as she handed her country the silver medal.

RELATED STORIES

Tabal to runners: Don’t pressure yourselves, just enjoy the run

‘Mother runner’ Tabal slowly getting back into competitive form

Tabal to run in OSIM Sundown Marathon Singapore this May

Tabal overcomes pain to fulfill promise to father

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP