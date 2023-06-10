SEA Games medalists Matthew Hermosa, Kim Remolino share secret to success

CEBU, Philippines—Matthew Justine Hermosa and Andrew Kim Remolino are athletes from Cebu who contributed medals for the Philippines in the recent Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia.

The two promising Cebuanos, who are from Talisay City, helped the Philippines finish at fifth (58 golds, 86 silvers, 116 bronze) in the medal standings among 11 nations that competed in the biennial meet.

The 17-year-old Hermosa, competing for the first time in the prestigious meet, bagged a gold in mixed relay of aquathlon.

He teamed up with fellow first timers Kira Ellis, Erika Burgos and Iñaki Lorbes to rule the race that featured a 500-meter swim and 2.5-km run event.

Remolino, on the other hand, bagged a silver in men’s aquathlon and a bronze in men’s triathlon.

According to both athletes who train under the watchful eye of noted coach Andoy Remolino, they are satisfied with their performances in the SEA Games but admitted there’s more room for improvement.

The younger Remolino, in particular, said he needed to improve on some aspects of his game.

“It was really a good race,” he said.

“I did really well in aquathlon but I can do more. I did really good also in triathlon save for the penalty. But I need more work on the bike,” he said, noting that this is where, in case some problems arise, he can recover.

It can be recalled that Hermosa was penalized during the competition for allegedly starting too early in the swim segment.

Hermosa, meanwhile, said he was very nervous as he was tasked to start the relay.

He, too, says that in order to stay on tip-top shape, he has to continue to train hard.

“It takes a lot of effort and you really have to put time with training,” said Hermosa.

Since they are now athletes to be looked up to, both Remolino and Hermosa shared tips on how to become successful in a sport you choose to pursue.

“You need time management. You really need it. If you like something, you have to put time,” Hermosa said.

“You have to make a lot of sacrifices,” Remolino added. “During training, you can’t go out with barkadas or friends. You have to be invested to whatever you choose. We all take different paths. Sp ehatever path you take, you have to invest in it. Because in the end, you’ll get what you want.

Remolino’s dad, coach Andoy, also shared about the “Ds” needed to be successful.

You have to have desire, determination, drive, and dedication and you will be able to deliver.

