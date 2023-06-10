Boy, swept away by Guadalupe River, found dead a day later at foot of bridge in Capitol Site

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 6 year-old boy who drowned on Thursday, June 9, after being swept away by the strong current of the Guadalupe river in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City was retrieved past 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The body was found at the foot of the M. Velez bridge at Barangay Capitol Site, around 500 meters from the place where he went missing from.

The minor was from Sitio Ipil-Ipil of the barangay.

According to Police Chief Master Sergeant Lydio Libres, investigator of the Abellana Police Station, they received an alarm at 9 a.m. about a body found by the bridge.

Libres said that according to the father of the boy that he was last seen roaming in the area at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

A witness reportedly saw the child go into the river with his 4 year-old younger sibling.

Libres said that the child was the only one in the river at that time while his younger sibling was far from the riverbank.

Boy could have been swept away

Libres said that the child could have been carried away by the strong current of the river since at that time that the kids were at the riverbank it was raining hard in the mountains.

The child’s family reported him missing at the Guadalupe Station then.

Libres advised families living near river areas to be vigilant and to be aware where their children were to keep them safe.

Parents told to watch their kids

“Magbinantayon ta sa atong mga anak. Di nato biyaan og walay magbantay kay ang bata modiretso baya nagduwa labi nag duol sa sapa,” he said.

(We should always be aware where are kids are. We should not leave them alone or without somebody to watch over them because kids would usually just immediately play especially when they are near the river.)

“Nya kaning sapa usahay dili ta kahibaw nga ang bukid kusog kaayog uwan nya ang tubig, padulong jud na diri sa sapa,” he further said.

(And the river sometimes we don’t know that it will be raining hard in the mountains and the rainwater will go to the river [which will cause the river water to rise and the current to become stronger].)

