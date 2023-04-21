Two young female students drown in pond in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Two young female students died after they drowned in a pond near a creek in sitio Suba-Masulog Tumoy, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday afternoon, April 20, 2023.

Police identified the fatalities as Nijel Rhaine Moriles and Jamaica Jane Sarmiento, both 12 years old.

Another classmate of theirs, Desirhey Lapuja Esperesa, was with the two but she managed to come out of the pond safely and was the one who reported the incident to authorities.

The three were allegedly taking a dip in the pond after taking their periodical test in school.

Reports said rescuers were able to recover the bodies of the two students. Their feet allegedly got caught in a net two meters deep into the pond.

Lapu-Lapu Mayor Ahong Chan has instructed the City Social Welfare and Development Office to help the families of the victims.

