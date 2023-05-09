Body of fisherman found floating at sea in Tuburan, Cebu

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 09,2023 - 07:29 AM

CEBU, Philippines—A fisherman was believed to have drowned in the waters off the coast of Barangay Carmelo in Tuburan town, northwestern Cebu.

Police in Tuburan, in a report, identified the victim as 42-year-old fisherman Silvino Lore Guinita Jr., a resident of Sitio Pajo, Barangay Poblacion, Tabuelan, Cebu

Police said they received the report of a body found floating in the sea from coast guard personnel in the town at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023.

After initial investigation, police in Tuburan believe the fisherman may have drowned due to huge waves while fishing. The victim may have also been drunk while he was fishing.

The father of the victim, Silvino Guinita Sr., revealed to police in Tuburan that his son went fishing since May 2, at around 6:30 p.m., and never returned home since then.

He believes that his son drowned after encountering heavy waves since sea condition was not good last week.

The father also alleged that his son usually drank alcoholic beverages before fishing, which is why police believe the victim got drunk while on the sea. The victim’s body, which was in a state of early decomposition, now lies at their residence.

Tuburan police, in a report, recommended having victim’s body subjected for an autopsy but his family chose to waive this.

