Pagasa: Wet, rainy Monday in many parts of PH due to ‘habagat’

By: John Eric Mendoza - Reporter / @JEMendozaINQ - Inquirer.net | June 12,2023 - 08:47 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A rainy Monday is expected in Metro Manila and parts of Luzon and the Visayas due to southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the state weather bureau said.

“Sa kasalukuyan, patuloy ang pag-iral ng southwest monsoon o hanging habagat kaya ngayong araw, Araw ng Kalayaan, ay inaasahan pa din natin ang pag-ulan sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas,” according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Obet Badrina.

(The southwest monsoon continues to prevail, so rains are still expected in the western parts of Luzon and Visayas today, Independence Day.)

“Sa iba pang bahagi ng ating bansa — sa Visayas at Mindanao at sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon — pwede namang makaranas ng isolated rain showers and thunderstorms,” Badrina added.

(For the rest of the country — in Visayas and Mindanao as well as the rest of Luzon — isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may be expected.)

The rest of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Pagasa did not raise gale warnings over any of the country’s seaboards.

RELATED STORY:

Keep umbrellas handy: Pagasa officially declares rainy season

TAGS: Habagat, Pagasa, weather
