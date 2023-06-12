Cebu Daily Newscast: Car bumps man, crashes into 2 motorcycles, leaving 2 dead, 3 injured in Cebu City
Car bumps man, crashes into 2 motorcycles, leaving 2 dead, 3 injured in Cebu City
A mechanical engineering student, who was driving his car and heading home after a gathering with friends, ended up hitting a pedestrian and colliding with two motorcycles, resulting to the death of two men and injuries to three others.
The accident happened at 1:30 a.m. today, June 11, along C. Padilla St. in Barangay San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City.
SWU nursing graduate is Cebu’s lone topnotcher in May 2023 Nursing Licensure Exams
A nursing graduate of Southwestern University is the lone topnotcher for Cebu in the May 2023 Philippine Nursing Licensure Examinations.
Nathaniel Dean Gador Arcipe garnered a score of 89.60, which is enough to be ranked 10th in the NLE.
Gador was one of 12 exam takers who are in the 10th place of the Nursing Licensure Exams.
Animals also moved out of Mayon danger zone
Aside from the evacuation of residents, the movement of farm animals to safer ground has also started in villages within the danger zone of the restive Mayon Volcano.
Godofredo dela Rosa, 63, who was forced to leave his hog farm in Mi-isi village in Daraga, Albay on Friday, said he was glad to learn that his 12 pigs would be following suit.
Tuburan 360: Suroy Suroy guests get a taste of Tuburan’s newest spot
If you want to experience the mountains and enjoy a great view, then Tuburan 360 might be for you.
It is the newest addition to Tuburan’s attractive destinations in western Cebu.
Tuburan 360 is nestled in Barangay Kabangkalan, near the Atabay Peak, which gives a 360-view of the town from the top of the mountain.
