Dancesport Team Cebu City wins 12 golds in PDSF 2nd Quarterly Mid-Year National Ranking & Competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) put on an impressive performance in the recently concluded Philippine Dance Sport Federation (PDSF) 2nd Quarterly Mid-Year National Ranking and Competition 2023 held at the Sison Auditorium in Lingayen, Pangasinan over the weekend.

DTCC that was founded and headed by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco finished their two-day campaign with 12 gold medals along with eight silvers and eight bronzes.

Most of DTCC’s winning pairs are products of the Cebu City Sports Commission’s (CCSC’s) grassroots program.

DTCC’s gold medal haul was led by Hayco’s wife and co-founder Eleanor, who paired with Anselmo Estillore Jr. and Lloyd Bartolini, to grab two gold medals.

Hayco and Estillore Jr. topped the latin senior 1-A and bagged the gilt with Bartolini in the standard senior 2-C.

Also, three other DTCC pairs won double-gold medals in their respective routines.

They are Arianne May Generalao and Rodre Yan Rodriguez who topped the youth C and Latin youth C categories. Joining them are Frances Dave Sombal and Mitchloni Dinauanao who ruled the standard youth and latin youth A, along with John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon who lorded the latin U21 and standard youth A.

The rest of DTCC’s gold medalists were from Jade Rayvin Rosaldo and Carlisle Stan Zafra (latin juvenile 1-A), Maica Nicole Jean Siano and James Villanueva (latin juvenile 2C), Rhys Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez (latin junior A), and Richlyn Ann Bendanillo and Francis Isaia Diluvio (Latin C).

Joining them in their gold medal haul was DTCC’s head coach Crisaldo Rendon.

/dcb

