Hayco, Dancesport Team Cebu City bag 6 gold medals in Malaysia competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) shone in the 5th Kuala Lumpur Dancesport Association (KLDSA) Open Dancesport Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Eleanor Hayco, the wife of Cebu’s “father of dancesport” and former Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman Edward Hayco bagged the most gold medals with her dance partner Anselmo Estillore Jr.

Hayco and Estillore Jr. hauled four gold medals, while teammates Hanay More and Elmer Fernando earned two gold medals as well.

Hayco and Estillore Jr. dominated the seniors single dance-chacha, senior single dance-rumba, senior single dance-jive, and the senior 3 dance category.

Meanwhile, More and Fernando topped the senior single dance slow waltz and the senior single dance tango. In addition, they also bagged a silver medal in the senior 3 dance category.

Joining them on the winning side were the pair of Alvilon Arriesgado and Malvin Jamali who earned a silver medal in the amateur open ballroom standard.

Recently, DTCC hosted its monthly grassroots dancesport competition dubbed as the Dancesport Challenge Cebu City at the SM Seaside City Cebu last October 1-2, 2022.

/dbs