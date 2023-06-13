Married nurse, mistress arrested in Cebu City motel

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A married nurse and his mistress landed in jail after they were caught checking in at a motel here last Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Police in San Nicolas Police Station (Police Station 6) are set to file concubinage charges against a 42-year-old male nurse for allegedly dating a female nurse, 16 years his junior.

Enforcers will be filing the complaints against the older nurse on Tuesday, June 13, said Police Senior Master Sergeant Ramil Tanggol.

“Giprocess pa ang ilahang mga kaso pero karun i-file,” Tanggol said. (Their case is being processed and it will be filed today.)

Based on earlier reports, the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of Police Station 6 arrested the two nurses who checked in at a motel in downtown Cebu City last Sunday.

Tagging along with them was the male nurse’s wife, who sought the enforcers’ assistance after she grew suspicious of her husband’s activities.

CDN Digital has opted not to disclose the name of the suspects and the complainant.

As of this writing, the male nurse is still detained at San Nicolas Police Station. The female nurse had been transferred to the females’ detention cell in Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in Camp Sotero Cabahug.

/bmjo

