Rama eyes improved ‘Barangayan sa Sugbo’ in 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the success of “Barangayan sa Sugbo” held on Monday, June 12, 2023, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he plans to make the inter-barangay competition an annual event.

Rama also promised to introduce some improvements in hosting the competition in the coming years.

This would include holding an elimination round to showcase only the best performances in the next “Barangayan sa Sugbo.”

Another significant concern that he wanted to look into was the venue.

He said this would be decided based on the prevailing weather condition on the day of the competition.

“Depende na if it’s going to be rainy season ba and sunny. Kung rainy, it [the venue] has to be closed [indoor]. We [need to] have [a] realistic timetable,” the mayor said.

The city government hosted its first “Barangayan sa Sugbo” years back. What used to be an annual event in Cebu City was on hiatus for 30 years.

Rama decided to revive “Barangayan sa Sugbo” this year as a unique addition to the 125th Independence Day civic military parade that was also suspended for three years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Kini karon nakita man nato nga nindot oy. You know when you bring in kagawasan and dance dramas depicting victories, it brings food for the soul so that nationalism, patriotism, and heroism can be highlighted,” he said.

Happy with the outcome of this year’s “Barangayan sa Sugbo,” Rama made a promise to ensure the release of cash prizes to the winning barangays led by Inayawan, this year’s grand champion, despite criticisms on the huge allocation that the city government set aside for this year’s Independence Day celebration.

“Andam ang premyo,” he said.

“Naa na. Di na mawala ang premyo because ang barangayan gud, it’s a part of the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024,” Rama added.

Ten of the 80 barangays in Cebu City joined the “Barangayan sa Sugbo” on Monday.

Here is the complete list of winners for “Barangayan sa Sugbo 2023” :

Ritual Showdown:

Grand Champion – Inayawan (P100, 000)

Second – Guadalupe (P75, 000)

Third – San Nicolas Proper (P50, 000)

Fourth – Pasil (P30, 000)

Fifth – Sudlon I (P20,000)

Special awards:

Best Costume – Inayawan

Best Musicality – Inayawan

Festival Queen:

Festival Queen – Guadalupe

Second Runner-up – Inayawan

Third Runner-up – Pasil

Special Awards:

Best Solo Performer – Pasil

Best in Costume – Guadalupe

/dcb

