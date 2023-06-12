Cebu City brings back ‘Barangayan sa Sugbo’ on Independence Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City celebrated on Monday the 125th anniversary of the proclamation of the Philippine Independence with a twist.

Mayor Michael Rama gathered performers coming from the different barangays here for the revival of the “ Barangayan sa Sugbo” after a 30-year hiatus.

In his message, Rama said each of the participating barangay-based contingents performed a dance that showcased the bravery of Filipino heroes.

Barangay Inayawan emerged grand champion in the ritual showdown and brought home cash prize of P100, 000. The barangay also won the Best in Costume and Best in Musicality awards.

A total of 10 of the city’s 80 barangays joined in this year’s “Barangayan sa Sugbo” that was held on Monday morning in Plaza Independencia. It was one of the highlights of this year’s Independence Day celebration that carried the theme: “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan.”

Cebu City’s Independence Day celebration started with a 5 a.m. Mass that was held at Fuente Osmeña Circle. This was followed by a civic military parade to Plaza Independencia.

Rama and other city officials led the at least three-kilometer parade as they waved their flaglets.

A flag raising ceremony was held upon their arrival at the Plaza Independencia.

“Barangayan sa Sugbo”

At 10 a.m., the “Barangayan sa Sugbo” began. Participants performed on the Plaza Independencia stage for the ritual showdown competition.

First to perform was Tribu Sudlon I of the mountain barangay of Sudlon I to give tribute to Francisco Dagohoy, who led a rebellion against the Spanish colonial government in the province of Bohol.

Next on stage were the Kadasig Festival dancers of Barangay Apas that showcased the story of Datu Lapulapu’s bravery.

They were followed by performers of the Banauan Cultural Group from Barangay Guadalupe, who gave their tribute to the three Filipinas who sewed and embroidered the first Philippine flag: Marcella Agoncillo, Lorenza Agoncillo, and Delfina Herbosa de Natividad.

Contingent No. 4 was Barangay Suba that honored Datu Lapulapu through their Bagsakan Festival dance.

Tribu Mahugyawong Pasil of Barangay Pasil then occupied the stage to showcase their Linarang festival dance and honor Leon Kilat.

They were followed by performers from Tribu Quiotanon in Barangay Quiot that honored Andres Bonifacio.

Barangay Kalunasan’s Tribu Manggahanon performed to showcase the bravery of Dr. Jose Rizal.

Performers from Tribu Lab-as of Barangay Day-as then took the center stage to dance and honor Melchora Aquino.

Barangay San Nicolas Proper did a dance to showcase the life of General Antonio Luna.

Finally, Barangay Inayawan performed to honor Rizal, Bonifacio, and Emilio Aguinaldo.

The festival queens of the participating contingents were also given a chance to showcase their talents in the festival queen competition.

Here is the complete list of winners for “Barangayan sa Sugbo 2023” :

Ritual Showdown:

Grand Champion – Inayawan (P100, 000)

Second – Guadalupe (P75, 000)

Third – San Nicolas Proper (P50, 000)

Fourth – Pasil (P30, 000)

Fifth – Sudlon I (P20,000)

Special awards:

Best Costume – Inayawan

Best Musicality – Inayawan

Festival Queen:

Festival Queen: Guadalupe

Second Runner-up – Inayawan

Third Runner-up – Pasil

Special Awards:

Best Solo Performer – Pasil

Best in Costume – Guadalupe

