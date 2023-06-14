Basket brawl in Mandaue: Player from Brgy. Opao banned from all city-organized tourneys

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – For initiating an ugly on-court brawl during a basketball game on Saturday, June 10, a 21-year-old player from Mandaue City has been banned from all city-organized sports tournaments.

The Mandaue City Sports Office (MCSO) decided to ban the player (name withheld) for allegedly starting a commotion during a basketball game of the ongoing Mayor’s Cup Junior Division (21-under) last Saturday, June 10.

MCSO Head Florentino “Junjun” Dela Paz Jr., said the player was a member of the Barangay Opao team which was playing against Barangay Basak when the brawl happened.

Dela Paz said they do not tolerate such actions since they are promoting discipline and sportsmanship.

Dela Paz said the player’s action contradicts the values that they want to promote, adding that it was an isolated case.

Dela Paz said it was a close game and that the tension was palpably high.

In the video obtained by CDN Digital, the player can be seen punching and knocking down a player from the opposing squad.

Because the game was almost over when the brawl happened, the Sangguniang Kabataan chairman and the coaches of the playing teams were called. They decided to continue the game without the 21-year-old player.

Barangay Opao won the game.

Dela Paz said that they informed all the coaches and SKs to remind their players to keep their cool at all times.

He said that he will meet them again today to ask about their actions and plans in relation to the brawl.

The Mayor’s Cup started last May 21 and will end in the second week of August.

Aside from Men’s Basketball, it also features Men and Women’s Volleyball, Sepak Takraw, Chess, Table Tennis, and Gateball for senior citizens. /rcg

