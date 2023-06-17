Being a Transwoman: Transitioning is ‘bravery’

CEBU City, Philippines– In a world where personal journeys are as unique as the individuals who embark upon them, there are stories that defy convention, inspiring us to challenge societal norms and embrace love in all its forms.

Her self-discovery

At the age of 24, Emily, a transwoman, embarked on a transformative journey of self-discovery.

“I already knew about my gender [that] ever since I totally came out from my cocoon [I know I’ll] become a beautiful butterfly. I just waited for the perfect time and help myself to boost my confidence,” she told CDN Digital about her gender identity.

While transitioning can be a hard and a draining thing, Emily found solace and strength in her own self-acceptance.

“[I] feel like I need to do something to look feminine and to be even more confident [in] facing the world,” she said.

Even though Emily can now freely express herself, as it was her childhood dream, she still faces harsh treatment from society. Others see her differently and discriminate against her based on her morals and values as a transwoman.

“[For] them being a trans is a sin or it’s not right,” Salazar said.

The Power of Love and Acceptance

Emily said that embracing her true identity and finding strength in her authenticity was the bravest thing any transwoman could do, especially with the unwavering support of loved ones.

“Transwoman are [those] people who face the world with confidence and bravery,” she said.

Her journey of self-discovery led her to a life-changing encounter with Ian Patridge, a compassionate and understanding British national. Their connection sparked something truly special, forever redefining Emily’s life.

[I] feel like i need to do something to look feminine and to be even more confident [in] facing the world

“My partner is my number one supporter and understands me for being a trans. He is always with me through ups and downs,” said Salazar.

According to Emily, Ian, along with her family and friends, became her beacon of hope. He consistently reassured her, even in the face of society’s cruelty, whenever she doubted herself.

Despite the love that she have from her family, friends and loved ones she still wants the warmth of acceptance from the people around her.

“The challenge I face everyday were [those] people who discriminate, disrespect and judge me for being a trans. Also it is not easy because it [somehow] affects my mentality,” Emily said.

Changing hearts and minds

She advocates for equal rights within her community, encouraging them to bravely express themselves as the person they wish to be known as.

She firmly believes that despite the existing balance between discrimination and acceptance in today’s generation, there will come a time when acceptance will prevail completely.

“The challenge I face everyday were [those] people who discriminate, disrespect and judge me for being a trans. Also it is not easy because it [somehow] affects my mentality,”

“My message to the young LGBT people is to never be afraid of showing who you are and what you are because [at] the end of the day we are all just living in the same world,” said Emily.

Through Emily’s personal journey and transformative love story, It has become a witness of power of embracing one’s true self and the life-changing effects of acceptance and understanding for others.

She serves as an inspiration for individuals struggling with their gender identity, reminding them that there is hope, support, and love awaiting them.

“My wish this pride month is [that] hopefully we will [achieve] our goals and we may live the world with no more fears,” she said when asked about her wish this Pride Month.

RELATED STORIES

Transwoman empowered to create LGBTQ-friendly workspace

Deaf transwoman hopes to inspire by joining Reina de Mandaue

/dbs