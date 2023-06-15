‘Anti-cutting classes’ ordinance pushed in Danao, Cebu



CEBU CITY, Philippines – In Danao City, Cebu, lawmakers want to introduce a law that would ban cutting of classes.

The Danao City Government, through its Public Information Office (PIO), announced that legislators in this city have proposed an ordinance that will effectively prohibit students from leaving their classes during class hours.

The proposal is titled ‘An Ordinance on Anti-Truancy’, with the local government defining truancy as the ‘intentional, unjustified, unauthorized or illegal absence from compulsory education.’

In a statement, the city government said they wanted students to refrain from unproductive activities and focus on their studies during class hours.

Most of the students who do ‘cutting classes’ often spend their time inside internet cafes, doing billiards, wandering inside malls, or joining in drinking sprees.

“Kasagaran niini masaag sa bati nga impluwensya,” the local government said.

A public hearing and consultation for the proposed ordinance are ongoing this week, the PIO added, wherein they introduced to stakeholders possible provisions for it.

These included forbidding students to go outside of their schools during class hours. They have also suggested exemptions to the proposed rule such as traveling with parents or immediate relatives, emergencies, medical appointments, and authorized school activities.

“Aduna sab nagpaabot nga penalties ug recommendation for rescue and counselling. Ang tibuok kopya niining ordinansa ipahibaw unya sa publiko kung maaprobahan na kini,” the city government said.

Danao City is a third-class component city located approximately 49 kilometers northeast of Cebu City.

