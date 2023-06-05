Danao City now has a skate park

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Danao City just unveiled its latest attraction which caters to skateboarding enthusiasts.

Last June 3, 2023, the city government of Danao officially opened the Danao City Skate Park. A ceremony also marked the project’s completion, which was attended by city officials and professional skateboarders.

Danao City, according to Mayor Thomas Mark ‘Mix’ Durano, decided to have a skate park to further promote skateboarding ‘as a lifestyle that fosters inclusivity and support.’

“This skate park represents a place of unity and inclusivity, where individuals can come together, build lasting friendships, and showcase incredible skills,” Durano said in a speech during June 3’s event.

Cebu Skateboarding Champions Motic Panugalinog and Renz Gelig were also present in the activity. The two skating professionals also did a skating demonstration.

The P11.4-million skate park is free and open to the public, Durano added. The mayor, on the other hand, urged his constituents to ensure the park’s preservation and longevity for future generations.

Danao City is a third-class component city located approximately 48 kilometers north of Cebu City.

