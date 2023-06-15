Lightning strikes, kills vendor in Ormoc City

ORMOC CITY — A bread vendor died after being hit Wednesday afternoon by lightning in Barangay R.M. Tan, Ormoc City.

Danny Ramirez, 40, a resident of Sitio Bogo, Barangay Curva, Ormoc City, took shelter inside a bamboo shed during a heavy downpour when lightning struck.

Captain Omar Roel Cartalla, chief of police of Station 3, said the investigation showed that Ramirez was using his cellular phone when the lightning hit him.

Ramirez suffered burns in different parts of his body.

Cartalla said Ramirez’s cellular phone and earphones also got burned.

Rescuers tried to revive Ramirez but to no avail.

READ MORE:

Lightning kills 2 men in Mandaue City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP