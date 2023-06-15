CVIRAA elementary basketball team demolishes foes, advances to Palarong Pambansa

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) elementary basketball squad manned by the Minglanilla Central School of Cebu Province qualified for the Palarong Pambansa after winning back-to-back games in the first day of hostilities of the Pre-National Qualifying Meet (PNQM) Cluster 3 at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) basketball gym in Canduman, Mandaue City.

This was after Minglanilla Central School defeated Region 8 or Western Visayas, 77-61, and went on to rout Region 9 or the Zamboanga Peninsula, 97-41.

So far, CVIRAA’s basketball teams put on dominating performances on the first day of hardcourt action in the meet.

READ: Cebu City showcases Palarong Pambansa hosting capability with pre-qualifying meet

SHS-AdC Magis Eagles showcased why they were one of the top high school basketball teams in the country by thrashing Zamboanga Peninsula 87-69 in their first game.

Also, the reigning Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) national champions, the Abellana National School (ANS), demolished Region 9, 104-30, in their game.

Volleyball

In volleyball, the many-time Palarong Pambansa elementary girls champion, Catmon Integrated School, defeated Region 6 in two sets, while the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers won over Region 9 in two sets, and survived Region 8 in three sets at their own court in USP-F Lahug campus.

Football, futsal

In football, Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC)’s high school and elementary squads had contrasting starts in their respective campaigns.

This was after DBTC’s secondary boys’ football squad annihilated Region 9, 18-0, in their opening match.

However, its elementary squad finished their first match with a 1-1 draw against Region 8, at their home turf at the DBTC football field in Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

In futsal, SHS-AdC’s team finished with a 3-3 draw against Region 8.

On the other hand, in softball, Region 7 manned by ANS defeated Region 8, 4-0, at the Labangon Elementary School field.

READ: Cebu City’s bid to host Palaro on the right track

Losses

Despite the string of huge victories, Region 7 dealt crushing defeats in other sports events. Region 6 defeated Region 7 in two sets in the elementary sepak takraw competition at the SHS-AdC gymnasium.

Also, Region 7’s elementary baseball team suffered a 1-9 loss to Region 8.

The rest of the eight sports events featured in the Pre-National Qualifying Meet (PNQM) Cluster 3 are still being played as of this writing.

RELATED STORIES



Palarong Pambansa: Cebu City sends second letter signifying its intent to host 2024 games

Cebu City bids for 2024 Palarong Pambansa 30 years after it first hosted the games

Ballesteros on Cebu City’s bid to host Palaro: It’s high time; they should prepare right now

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP