Ballesteros on Cebu City’s bid to host Palaro: It’s high time; they should prepare right now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The announcement of Cebu City to bid to host the Palarong Pambansa next year created a buzz in the local sports community, and one of the most excited of this is renowned multi-sports event organizer Ricky Ballesteros.

It’s best remembered that Ballesteros became part of the Palarong Pambansa secretariat in Cebu City’s first hosting in 1994 headed by Cebu City Councilor Joy Augustus Young.

Not many have known, but Ballesteros headed the behind the scenes of Cebu City’s grand opening and closing ceremonies which was attended by then President and the late Fidel V. Ramos at the newly-built Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

For Ballesteros, the 1994 hosting for him was one of the most successful in Palarong Pambansa history for many reasons.

“Not to brag about it, but it was one of the most successful hosting compared to modern Palarong Pambansa karon (now). In terms of accomodation, venues, I still believe nobody can beat the 1994 hosting including its opening and closing ceremonies. Also, it was the only time Central Visayas won the Palarong Pambansa,” said Ballesteros who is also the former executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

“Gwapo kaayo to ang opening ceremonies nato, kay during the parade, each region represented different festivals. Mao to ang parade nato sa opening ceremonies,” he said.

(Our opening ceremonies was really nice because during the parade, each region represented different festivals. That is the parade in our opening ceremonies.)

“I can still remember mag una ang festival per region and followed by the delegates. Ang opening ceremony pud nato kay playground demonstration featuring different universities and schools sa Cebu City. So the field was full of dancers and performers,” he said.

(I can still remember that the festival [dancers] per region will go first followed by the delegates. The opening ceremony also was a playground demonstration featuring different universities and schools in Cebu City. So the field was full of dancers and performers.)

Besides the opening and closing ceremonies, Ballesteros also created the bidbook during the bidding process that happened in Ilagan, Isabela in 1993.

Overdue

For Ballesteros, it’s high time for Cebu City to relive its glory days in sports during the 1994 Palarong Pambansa.

“It’s high time, Cebuanos should rally behind the hosting of Palaro. It’s 30 years already. I think, if we’re going to host, we should have better facilities pud (also) at the same time ang (the) accommodations. Pero wala ta problema ana (But we don’t have a problem with that) because most schools makaaccommodate og (can accommodate) thousands of delegates like Sinulog Festival,” said Ballesteros.

After Palarong Pambansa, CCSC hosted numerous major sports events such as the 2005 Southeast Asian Games, National Milo little Olympics, Batang Pinoy National Finals, and the Philippine National Games (PNG).

However, there’s no bigger sports event than the Palarong Pambansa which fields in over 5,000 athletes from all regions competing in the elementary and secondary divisions.

Ballesteros said that their 1994 hosting was quite challenging despite its huge success since the Palaro at that time had a college division on top of the elementary and secondary division.

“Pinakalisud sad to nga hosting kay apil ang college pa ato. That was also the golden era of Cebu’s sports. We’re able to produce top-caliber athletes in Palarong Pambansa na champion ta (where we became the champion). Overall, it was a glorious moment of Cebu sports,” said Ballesteros.

Early preparations

With the huge success of the 1994 hosting, Ballesteros suggests that the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and the Cebu City LGU should start preparing as early as now.

“Sa panahon namo, ang bidding, it took two years. This year, gilahi na nila, kung kinsa ready to host with facilities, didto nila ihatag. For 30 years, this is the right time. I hope the city can get the bid,” he said.

(In our time, the bidding, it took two years. This year, they did it differently, anybody who is ready to host with facilities, that is where they will give it. For 30 years, this is the right time. I hope the city can get the bid.)

Ballesteros pointed out that Cebu City should start renovating the track oval, which takes many months or even a year to complete replacing the rubberized track with a brand new one, and not to mention the bidding of the contractor.

“It will take time. They have to start now the bidding process sa pagpili sa contractor ug manufacturer sa rubberized track. Ang materials ana maggikan pa sa gawas ug naa pud taas nga process,” Ballesteros said.

(It will take time. They have to start now the bidding process to choose the contractor and manufacturer of the rubberized track. The materials of that will come from outside the country and there is also a long process for that.)

“Ang rubber diha gigamit karon, it took us two years to bid. At the same time, you have to inspect each of the rubbers from each contractor for quality. So, go for quality jud bahala ug mahal,” he said.

(The rubber that is used there now, it took us two years to bid. At the same time, you have to inspect each of the rubbers from each contractor for quality. So, go for quality even if it is quite expensive.)

He said that the CCSC had been talking to him for some professional advice in preparing to host the Palarong Pambansa.

Playing venues

Besides the track oval, Ballesteros also suggested to start identifying the playing venues.

“They should start identifying venues already. Since Cebu City doesn’t have the luxury of spaces, then they can tap other LGUs to host sports venues kay dili ra ni usa ka basketball court ug field kinahanglan. Daghan jud kay tanan regions moduwa,” said Ballesteros.

(They should start identifying the venues already. Since Cebu City doesn’t have the luxury of spaces, then they can tap other LGUs to host sports venues because this is not just one basketball court and field that will be needed. These will require a lot of those because all regions will compete.)

When asked if he’s willing to volunteer to help CCSC and the Cebu City LGU in preparing for Palaro, Ballesteros said that it would be no problem for him.

“No problem for me. I’ll be willing to volunteer. But by this time, ilang trabahuon is how to win the bid. Naay Iloilo, Bacolod, Ormoc, Tacloban nga mobid pud to host,” Ballesteros said.

(It’s no problem for me. I’ll be willing to volunteer. But by this time, they should work on how to win the bid. There are Iloilo, Bacolod, Ormoc, Tacloban, who will bid to host too.)

/dbs

